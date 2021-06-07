S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

SFOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 636 ($8.31) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on S4 Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on the stock. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. S4 Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 540.17 ($7.06).

LON:SFOR traded up GBX 33 ($0.43) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 620 ($8.10). 1,087,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,118. S4 Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 625.32 ($8.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 546.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion and a PE ratio of -776.88.

In other S4 Capital news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 3,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £19,779.74 ($25,842.36).

S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

