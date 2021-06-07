S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 540.17 ($7.06).

SFOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 636 ($8.31) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price for the company.

In related news, insider Scott Spirit bought 3,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, with a total value of £19,779.74 ($25,842.36).

Shares of LON SFOR traded up GBX 33 ($0.43) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 620 ($8.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion and a PE ratio of -775.00. S4 Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 625.32 ($8.17). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 548.80.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

