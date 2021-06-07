SAFE DEAL (SFD) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $177,625.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.63 or 0.00015786 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 34.4% against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $177,625.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00066950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00282790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00251619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.51 or 0.01171566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,633.22 or 0.99989433 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 583,059 coins and its circulating supply is 555,917 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

