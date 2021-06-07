Safe Haven (SHA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.73 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $2.73 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

