SAFE2 Market Cap Achieves $12.45 Million (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar. One SAFE2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on exchanges. SAFE2 has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00063945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00269836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.71 or 0.00230994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.47 or 0.01108972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,678.32 or 0.99704730 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

