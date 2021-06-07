SafeCapital (SCAP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $118,581.98

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 94.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 7th. SafeCapital has a market cap of $118,581.98 and $237.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 81.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.0640 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00025293 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001021 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001120 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002253 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

