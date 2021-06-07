SafeInsure Price Tops $0.0224 on Top Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $468,838.80 and approximately $277.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 81.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00027179 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001052 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001567 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002224 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 78.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,915,981 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.