Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Upgraded at HSBC

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Samsonite International stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,858. Samsonite International has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24.
Samsonite International Company Profile
Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.