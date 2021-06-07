Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Upgraded at HSBC

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Samsonite International stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,858. Samsonite International has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

