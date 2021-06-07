Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Trading Up 10.2%

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s stock price was up 10.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.75 and last traded at $80.43. Approximately 17,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,738,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.97.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The company had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,663.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

