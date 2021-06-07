Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,690 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 6.6% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $40,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.10. 8,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,285. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $102.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

