ScPrime (SCP) Price Down 21.4% This Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $1,885.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002561 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00065754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00275398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00073173 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00026400 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,253,386 coins and its circulating supply is 35,569,775 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

