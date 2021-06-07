Secret (SCRT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.28 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Secret has a market cap of $102.10 million and $1.28 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00004320 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.45 or 0.00511506 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00020941 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.81 or 0.01447409 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 185,249,217 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

