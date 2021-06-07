Seedify.fund Price Tops $1.75 on Exchanges (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $8.64 million and $604,874.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00004898 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00068486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.07 or 0.00284901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00254279 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.70 or 0.01190969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,911.08 or 1.00232197 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.56 or 0.01098476 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

