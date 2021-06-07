Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading Down 4.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) traded down 4.9% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $31.40 and last traded at $31.54. 11,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 509,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

Specifically, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Seer during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter worth $9,296,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Seer in the 4th quarter worth $4,306,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

