SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,012.29 ($13.23).

Shares of SGRO stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,066 ($13.93). The stock had a trading volume of 820,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,824. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 999.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 820 ($10.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,070.50 ($13.99).

In other SEGRO news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 37,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09), for a total transaction of £371,311.14 ($485,120.38). Also, insider Andy Gulliford bought 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

