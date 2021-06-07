Semux Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a total market cap of $228,740.80 and $20.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000212 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014899 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016611 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00010003 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00009411 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003544 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

