Senior’s (SNR) “Under review” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Senior (LON:SNR)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.46) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 104.43 ($1.36).

Shares of SNR traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 156.30 ($2.04). 699,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,720. Senior has a 1-year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 164.60 ($2.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.74. The stock has a market cap of £655.55 million and a PE ratio of -4.09.

In other Senior news, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 42,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

