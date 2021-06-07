Senior’s (SNR) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Senior (LON:SNR)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNR. Barclays lifted their target price on Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.46) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senior has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 104.43 ($1.36).

SNR stock traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 156.30 ($2.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,720. The company has a market capitalization of £655.55 million and a P/E ratio of -4.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.52. Senior has a 12 month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 164.60 ($2.15).

In other news, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 42,950 shares of Senior stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

