Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Down to $2.91

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.91, but opened at $2.83. Senseonics shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 386,751 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on SENS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Get Senseonics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Defalco sold 104,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $209,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,279,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,725,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,188,412 shares of company stock worth $22,859,722. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SENS. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Senseonics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Senseonics by 319.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.