Serum (SRM) Price Tops $4.96 on Top Exchanges

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.96 or 0.00013987 BTC on major exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $247.91 million and approximately $98.10 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00075421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00026918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.31 or 0.01041807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.44 or 0.10072170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00052817 BTC.

About Serum

Serum is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.