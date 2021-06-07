ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.84

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.84 and last traded at $70.81, with a volume of 2291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.97.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $4,681,380.00. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,400 shares of company stock worth $9,071,422. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

