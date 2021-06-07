Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.97

Shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 43063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SESN shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $700.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). On average, research analysts forecast that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRV GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,638,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,747,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 836,879 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 860.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 3,004,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 1,017,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,624,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 987,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

