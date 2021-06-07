Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Trading Down 3.7%

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.47 and last traded at $18.47. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.37.

Shangri-La Asia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHALY)

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Shangri-La Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shangri-La Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.