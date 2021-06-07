Shard Price Reaches $0.25 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Shard has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Shard has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $7,349.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000123 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

