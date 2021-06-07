Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $335.06. 1,021,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,156,355. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $231.47 and a 12-month high of $342.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

