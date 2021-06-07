Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after buying an additional 1,470,277 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus raised their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $107.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,510,482. The company has a market cap of $207.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.07. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.