Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,103,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,447,000 after purchasing an additional 505,260 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26,082.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,949,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,782 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,213,000 after purchasing an additional 310,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,996,000 after purchasing an additional 266,295 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,647,000 after purchasing an additional 219,953 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.94. The stock had a trading volume of 132,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,307. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.69. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $69.78.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

