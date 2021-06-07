Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,757 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.4% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $113.42. 93,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195,075. The stock has a market cap of $200.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.68. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

