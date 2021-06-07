Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,806 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products comprises about 1.1% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.99. 12,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,109. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.93 and a 12-month high of $102.92.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

