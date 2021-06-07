Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 547 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.3% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $211.89. 45,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.59 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $184.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

