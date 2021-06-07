ShowHand Trading Down 81.8% Over Last 7 Days (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. ShowHand has a total market cap of $96,512.14 and approximately $197.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ShowHand has traded down 81.8% against the US dollar. One ShowHand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00073105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00026333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.82 or 0.00996640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,328.55 or 0.09849141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00050995 BTC.

ShowHand Coin Profile

ShowHand is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

