SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) & Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Critical Contrast

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of SI-BONE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of SI-BONE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Cytosorbents shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SI-BONE has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SI-BONE and Cytosorbents’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE $73.39 million 13.98 -$43.70 million ($1.50) -20.85 Cytosorbents $41.01 million 8.88 -$7.84 million ($0.20) -42.05

Cytosorbents has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SI-BONE. Cytosorbents is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SI-BONE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SI-BONE and Cytosorbents, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-BONE 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cytosorbents 0 0 3 0 3.00

SI-BONE presently has a consensus price target of $38.43, suggesting a potential upside of 22.89%. Cytosorbents has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 86.29%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than SI-BONE.

Profitability

This table compares SI-BONE and Cytosorbents’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE -56.06% -31.92% -22.95% Cytosorbents -19.94% -13.11% -10.34%

Summary

SI-BONE beats Cytosorbents on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant. The company also develops VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals; CytoSorb-XL, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients, as well as removal of anti-A and anti-B blood group antibodies from fresh whole blood and plasma; K+ontrol for treatment of severe hyperkalemia in patients with life-threatening conditions; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. In addition, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb, a device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, a device to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Cytosorbents Corporation in May 2010. Cytosorbents Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

