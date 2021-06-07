Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SMWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Similarweb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

SMWB opened at $21.79 on Monday. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

