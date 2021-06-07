Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMWB. Barclays assumed coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Shares of SMWB opened at $21.79 on Monday. Similarweb has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.