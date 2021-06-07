Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Position Raised by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.65% of Simulations Plus worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 284.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at $105,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $52.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 97.37, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of -0.09. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.36 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.67.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at $309,765,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,807,309 over the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

