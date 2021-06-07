Skycoin (SKY) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00004128 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $29.37 million and $403,306.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

