Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.16

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.16 and last traded at C$5.15, with a volume of 108234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SOT.UN shares. TD Securities cut Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.14. The stock has a market cap of C$348.31 million and a P/E ratio of 7.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

About Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

