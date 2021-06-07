Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Gap Down to $7.15

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $6.94. Smart Share Global shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.90 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.36.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($21.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter.

About Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.