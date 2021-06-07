SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.65

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$29.65 and last traded at C$29.61, with a volume of 388835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.22.

Several analysts have commented on SRU.UN shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.36.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.48.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

