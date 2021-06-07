Smaugs NFT (SMG) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.59 Million

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for $0.0741 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00066844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.60 or 0.00283796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00251446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.02 or 0.01162300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,507.83 or 1.00167124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

