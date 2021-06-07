Smoothy (SMTY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $746,443.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smoothy has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00064419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00272271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00229444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.20 or 0.01126407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003220 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,730.53 or 0.99588694 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

