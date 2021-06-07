Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70. 2,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 9,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Snam in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Snam currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

