Snow Capital Management LP Sells 5,645 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Snow Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $60.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.64. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

