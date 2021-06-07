Snow Capital Management LP Sells 5,950 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Snow Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

NYSE DIS opened at $177.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $322.25 billion, a PE ratio of -70.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.77.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

