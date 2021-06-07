So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Gap Down to $10.16

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.16, but opened at $9.76. So-Young International shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands.

SY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -961.00 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of So-Young International by 13,647.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 210,711 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of So-Young International by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of So-Young International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

So-Young International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

