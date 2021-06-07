Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNG) Trading Up 0.2%

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 1,797,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,767,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

About Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

