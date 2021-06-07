SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Down to $20.82

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.82, but opened at $20.05. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 20,335 shares traded.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc, a finance company, operates an online platform that provides financial services. It offers student loan refinancing, private student loans, personal loans, auto loan refinance, home loans, mortgage loans, and investments, as well as insurance products for renters, homeowners, automobiles, and others.

