Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $49.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.10. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

