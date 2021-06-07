SonicShares Airlines, Hotels, Cruise Lines ETF (NYSEARCA:TRYP) Trading 0.6% Higher

SonicShares Airlines, Hotels, Cruise Lines ETF (NYSEARCA:TRYP) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.47. 77,080 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 49,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

