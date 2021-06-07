Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.79

Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.79 and last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 52257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SDE shares. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spartan Delta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.64.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$62.36 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

